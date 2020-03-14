Florence Jackson

Service Information
Richardson Funeral Home
11816 Jackson Street
Clinton, LA
70722
(225)-683-5222
Obituary
Florence Jackson, a native of Jackson, LA, departed this life March 12, 2020 at the age of 70. She was a retired home health administrator. Visitation is on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Richardson Funeral Home in Clinton, LA. Graveside funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 am on March 16, 2020 at the Jackson Family Cemetery, Hwy 952, Jackson, LA. She was loved by her family and a friend to all whose lives she touched.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020
