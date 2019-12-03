Florence Latiolais Delapasse passed away at her home on Monday, December 2, 2019 at the age 73. She was a retired sales associate with Walmart in Plaquemine; resident and native of Bayou Sorrel, La. As per her wishes no services will be held because she is now in heaven with her mother, father, brother and other loved ones. She is survived by her husband, Arthur Delapasse; daughter, Tracy Delapasse Brignac and husband Travis; grandchildren, Kade Delapasse and Margaret, Joel and Brady Brignac; great-grandchildren, Amanda and Miley; honorary daughter, Cher Kelley and honorary granddaughter, Paige Rivet. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019