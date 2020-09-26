Florence passed away at her home in Port Allen on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the age of 89. She spent her early years in Metamora, IL moving to Angleton, TX as a young girl. After meeting the love of her life, Charlie Jones, they transferred to Port Allen where they raised their family. Florence will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. A procession will leave Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen on Monday, Sept 28th at 10:30 a.m. to travel to a graveside service at Roselawn Memorial Park in Baton Rouge at 11 a.m., conducted by Rev. Gray Pearson. Florence is survived by her children, Karen Jones, and Charla Hunt and partner Rick Brinkerhoff and his two children, Lindsey and Laura; son-in-law, Duncan Buie and partner Dianne; four grandchildren, Elizabeth Buie Frank, Jennifer Buie Butler and husband Kevin P. Butler, Col USA, Lauren Hunt Hymel and husband Jeigh Michael Hymel, Tyler Hunt, LT USN; seven great-grandchildren, Duncan, Grace, Hannah, Connor, Mason, Julianne, and Janie; half-siblings, Linda Albright and husband Steve, and Helen Sue Veselka and husband Jimmie. Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Charlie" Edward Jones; daughter, Marilyn Buie; parents, E. Elwood and Cecil Wolpert de Guibert. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Deorlis Nelson for the love, support and care that she gave not only to Florence but to her entire family. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.