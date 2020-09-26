1/
Florence Marie de Guibert Jones
Florence passed away at her home in Port Allen on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the age of 89. She spent her early years in Metamora, IL moving to Angleton, TX as a young girl. After meeting the love of her life, Charlie Jones, they transferred to Port Allen where they raised their family. Florence will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. A procession will leave Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen on Monday, Sept 28th at 10:30 a.m. to travel to a graveside service at Roselawn Memorial Park in Baton Rouge at 11 a.m., conducted by Rev. Gray Pearson. Florence is survived by her children, Karen Jones, and Charla Hunt and partner Rick Brinkerhoff and his two children, Lindsey and Laura; son-in-law, Duncan Buie and partner Dianne; four grandchildren, Elizabeth Buie Frank, Jennifer Buie Butler and husband Kevin P. Butler, Col USA, Lauren Hunt Hymel and husband Jeigh Michael Hymel, Tyler Hunt, LT USN; seven great-grandchildren, Duncan, Grace, Hannah, Connor, Mason, Julianne, and Janie; half-siblings, Linda Albright and husband Steve, and Helen Sue Veselka and husband Jimmie. Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Charlie" Edward Jones; daughter, Marilyn Buie; parents, E. Elwood and Cecil Wolpert de Guibert. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Deorlis Nelson for the love, support and care that she gave not only to Florence but to her entire family. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 26 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Funeral
10:30 AM
Wilbert Service, Inc - Port Allen
SEP
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Roselawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Wilbert Service, Inc - Port Allen
440 S. Alexander
Port Allen, LA 70767
225-383-1850
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
September 26, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
