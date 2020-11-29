"Well done, thou good and faithful servant: thou hast been faithful over a few things. I will make thee ruler over many things; enter thou into the joy of thy lord" Matthew 25:21. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, sister and friend, Florence "Gimmie" Norwood passed from this life November 27, 2020 at the age of 94. A resident of Holden, Louisiana, she lived a full, happy life and was a faithful member of First Pentecostal Church of Holden. Florence is survived by her three children: Beverly N. Sykes (Jesse), Bobby Norwood, and Judy N. Recile. Grandchildren: Brian Sykes (Rhonda), Shannon Sykes (Ann), Kim Arnett (Robert), Shane Recile (Sara), Calla Carbullido (Scott). Great-grandchildren Alexandra S. Simoneaux (Nick), Dustin Sykes (Darrenda), Darrin Sykes, Alexa A. Kelly (Aaron), Matthew Arnett (Bethany), Sophie Recile, Scott Recile, Kalani Carbullido, Kano Carbullido, Ronin Carbullido. Great-great grandchildren: Twins Emma and Eli Simoneaux, Breelyn, Brantley, and Bradley Sykes, Marish, and Aubree Sykes, and Judah Kelly. She is preceded in death by her husband Willie Norwood; parents Daniel and Corinne Lavigne Pierson; siblings Alfred, Alton "Da-Da", Ben, and Roy Pierson, Francis Thompson, Geneva Rouyea, Margie Miller, Ella Owens, and Rita Sicard; son-n-law Joseph Recile: daughter-in-law Dolores Norwood. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday December 1, 2020 at First Pentecostal Church of Holden, visitation will begin at 9:30am. Interment will follow at the church cemetery, services conduct by Dr. David Blackwell. Please follow COVID-19 Guideline and mask are required. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services.

