Florence Pierson "Gimmie" Norwood
{ "" }
"Well done, thou good and faithful servant: thou hast been faithful over a few things. I will make thee ruler over many things; enter thou into the joy of thy lord" Matthew 25:21. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, sister and friend, Florence "Gimmie" Norwood passed from this life November 27, 2020 at the age of 94. A resident of Holden, Louisiana, she lived a full, happy life and was a faithful member of First Pentecostal Church of Holden. Florence is survived by her three children: Beverly N. Sykes (Jesse), Bobby Norwood, and Judy N. Recile. Grandchildren: Brian Sykes (Rhonda), Shannon Sykes (Ann), Kim Arnett (Robert), Shane Recile (Sara), Calla Carbullido (Scott). Great-grandchildren Alexandra S. Simoneaux (Nick), Dustin Sykes (Darrenda), Darrin Sykes, Alexa A. Kelly (Aaron), Matthew Arnett (Bethany), Sophie Recile, Scott Recile, Kalani Carbullido, Kano Carbullido, Ronin Carbullido. Great-great grandchildren: Twins Emma and Eli Simoneaux, Breelyn, Brantley, and Bradley Sykes, Marish, and Aubree Sykes, and Judah Kelly. She is preceded in death by her husband Willie Norwood; parents Daniel and Corinne Lavigne Pierson; siblings Alfred, Alton "Da-Da", Ben, and Roy Pierson, Francis Thompson, Geneva Rouyea, Margie Miller, Ella Owens, and Rita Sicard; son-n-law Joseph Recile: daughter-in-law Dolores Norwood. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday December 1, 2020 at First Pentecostal Church of Holden, visitation will begin at 9:30am. Interment will follow at the church cemetery, services conduct by Dr. David Blackwell. Please follow COVID-19 Guideline and mask are required. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
