Florence Serrett Hobgood
Florence Serrett Hobgood passed away in her sleep at home on July 8, 2020. She was 92 years old and a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. A child of the Great Depression who came of age during World War II, she was a Patriot and member of "The Greatest Generation." She was intensely devoted to her family and Christian faith. She held a special interest in cookbooks, through which she explored the food, history, and geography of her local culture. She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Leslie D. Hobgood, daughter Cynthia S. Hobgood, father John B. Serrett, and mother Beatrice C. Serrett. She is survived by her son John L. Hobgood, his wife Cynthia Sadler Hobgood and their children Christin H. Langford and husband Richard B. Langford, III, Dr. John L. Hobgood, III and wife Caroline T. Hobgood, Dr. Meredith H. Boudreaux and husband Sean M. Boudreaux, Lauren E. Hobgood, RN, and James E. Hobgood. She is also survived by her daughter Amy H. Hayden and husband Jeffery E. Hayden, and their children Joseph W. Hayden, II and wife Kelsey H. Hayden, Michael J. Hayden, Elizabeth G. Hayden and Mary Evelyn Hayden. She is also survived by great granddaughters Madeleine C. Langford and Elizabeth A. Hobgood. We would like to express our gratitude to Geraldine Shropshire and Dianne Harrell, who provided loving care to our mother during the final years of her life. Thank you also to Cardinal Hospice for the devoted care given to her during her final days. Funeral service will be held graveside at 12 noon, July 11 at Greenoaks Memorial Park. The family asks in lieu of flowers a donation be made to the LSU Foundation in her memory.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Greenoaks Memorial Park
