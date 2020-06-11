Florence Smith
Florence Smith departed this life on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Lake Ascension Community Hospital in Gonzales, LA. She was 62, a native of Belle Rose, LA and a resident of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Christ Baptist Church, Belle Rose, LA from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am conducted by Rev. Tyrone Scott. Burial in church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy. 1, Napoleonville, LA 985 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Christ Baptist Church
JUN
13
Service
11:00 AM
Christ Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
