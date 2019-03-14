Florence Williams

Funeral Notice

Florence Williams, a resident of Baton Rouge died Tues. March 5, 2019 at OLOL Medical Center. She was 67. Visitation will be Sat. March 16 from 9 am until Funeral Services at 11 am at Mt. Herman Baptist Church, 1293 N. 36th Street, Baton Rouge. Interment will be in Winnfield Memorial Park. Arrangement entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton (225) 683-5222.
Funeral Home
Richardson Funeral Home
11816 Jackson Street
Clinton, LA 70722
(225) 683-5222
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019
