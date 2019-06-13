A beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin, niece, friend and sister-in-law. A retired teacher, Florentine Cletta J. "Fox" Blanchard, 80, a native and resident of Napoleonville, LA departed this life on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at her residence. Visitation at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Visitation to continue on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Bright Morning Star Baptist Church, Napoleonville, LA from 9:00am to Religious Services 11:00am conducted by Rev. Cleveland Washington. Burial in Church Cemetery. Survived by her daughters, Herbaline Joseph and Bernadette Blanchard; 3 granddaughters; Kimatakaya and Nadeia Joseph and Elizabeth Jacobs; 4 great-grandchildren, Lyric Miller, Quintasia Jacobs, Sed'rell Howard and Kane Newman; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Willie J. Blanchard; parents, Walter and Stella C. Jupiter; daughter, Anthonette M. Oubre; 1 son, Gregory Blanchard; grandson, Patrick Oubre; siblings, Walter I. Jupiter Jr., Andrew C. Jupiter, Dewitt Jupiter and a sister, Anna Rose Kennedy; 2 aunts; 7 uncles. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 13 to June 15, 2019