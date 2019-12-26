Florida C. Videau Cushenberry-Paul

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florida C. Videau Cushenberry-Paul.
Service Information
Hambrick Family Mortuary - Gonzalez
808 W Worthy Street
Gonzales, LA
70737
(225)-644-3302
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
First Mt. Carmel Baptist Church
Sunshine, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Florida Cushenberry-Paul, a resident of Sunshine, LA., departed this life on Saturday, Decmeber 21, 2019 at her residence. she was 81, visiting at First Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Sunshine, on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 9am until religious service time 11am. Conducted by Pastor Randy Smith. Interment in church cemetery. Mother Paul leaves to cherish her memories: six sons: Elvis Cushenberry and Elliott (Katrina) Cushenberry of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Eldrich (Anne) Cushenberry, Kansas City, Kansas, William (Don'Lashelle) Cushenberry Jr., of St. Gabriel, Louisiana, Brian (Karen) Cushenberry Sr., of Grandview, Missouri, and Eric (Donna) Cushenberry of Fuquay Varina, North Carolina; adopted son: Michael (Brenda) Derricks of Mobile, Alabama; two daughters: Wanda (Gary) Miles and Latonya Cushenberry of St. Gabriel, Louisiana, Louisiana; five stepchildren; three sisters: Helen Rodriguez, Gonzales, Louisiana, Leona Jackson, St. Gabriel, Louisiana and Barbara Scott, Chicago, Illinois; one brother: Alfred Videau, St. Gabriel, Louisiana; God-children: Henry Colbert, George Jackson III and Louis Simmons; 30 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren; grandchildren whom she reared TeRhonda (Curtis) Marshall, Lawrenceville, Georgia, Frank (Robin) Cushenberry, Shamika (Anthony) Cushenberry-Carter, Carrington Stewart and Taij Stewart all of St. Gabriel, Louisiana; daughterly friend: Pat Thomas, St. Gabriel, Louisiana; sisterly friends: Patricia Videau, Rebecca Alexander, Lois Riley, Lou Bess, Clara Scott and Blanche Dunbar and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family. She was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence Paul, parents: Christopher Videau and Gertrude York-Videau, stepmother: Rosalee Videau, brothers: Lloyd Videau Sr., her twin Floyd Videau, and Fredrick Videau, sisters: Gertrude Videau-Morris and Ruby Lee Thomas, grandsons: Elvis Cushenberry Jr. and Christopher Haney. Professional services entrusted to Hambricks Family Mortuary, Inc. www.hambrickmortuary.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.