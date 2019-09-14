Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florida Early Smith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Florida died on August 27, 2019. She was 92. She was born to the union of Jessie and Clara Thomas Early in Scotlandville, La. and was a resident of Hammond, LA. Funeral services were held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Hammond. LA. She attended Southern University Demonstration School, Southern University A&M College, Southeastern University and was a teacher in the Tangipahoa Parish School System for 40 years. She is survived by a sister, Dorothy Early Davis (Johnny); a brother, Richard O. Early (Ella), a niece who was like a sister, Carol T. Brackins; a son, a daughter, 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, a brother-in-law, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and 7 sisters.

