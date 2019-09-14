Florida Early Smith

Florida died on August 27, 2019. She was 92. She was born to the union of Jessie and Clara Thomas Early in Scotlandville, La. and was a resident of Hammond, LA. Funeral services were held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Hammond. LA. She attended Southern University Demonstration School, Southern University A&M College, Southeastern University and was a teacher in the Tangipahoa Parish School System for 40 years. She is survived by a sister, Dorothy Early Davis (Johnny); a brother, Richard O. Early (Ella), a niece who was like a sister, Carol T. Brackins; a son, a daughter, 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, a brother-in-law, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and 7 sisters.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
