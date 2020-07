Or Copy this URL to Share

A lifelong resident of Maringouin, Florida "Duddi" Gilbert Thomas departed this life on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the age of 85. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020, from 8 am until religious service begins at 10 am at Mt. Gideon Baptist Church, 77700 West Oak Lane, Maringouin. Interment to immediately follow at West Oak Lane Society Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

