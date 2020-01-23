Florida "Flo" Watson Powell, a native of Valverda, resident of Alexandria, passed away Sunday January 19, 2020 at Rapides Medical Center at the age of 63. She was a Registered Nurse at Rapides Medical Center. Visiting Friday January 24, 2020 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm at A Wesley Funeral Home 10810 Ventress Dr Maringouin,La. Religious Service Saturday January 25, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Sunlight Baptist Church 7616 Andre Road Blanks, La. conducted by Pastor Mekell Tousaint. Interment in Church Cemetery. She is survived by two Daughters Aletha Taylor (Robert Perry Jr) and Latrell Taylor, five Brothers Lionel (Doris) Watson, Henry Watson, Wayne Watson, Sampson Watson III, and Carl (Lesia) Watson, Sisters in Laws, seven Grandchildren, eight Great Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and Special Friends including Narvin Powell and his Mother Louretta Powell. Professional Services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020