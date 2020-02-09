Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Flossie Shaunnessy. View Sign Service Information Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM St. George Catholic Church 7808 St. George Drive Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. George Catholic Church 7808 St. George Drive Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Florence Elizabeth "Flossie" Shaunnessy, July 27, 1923 – December 10, 2019. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Florence Elizabeth Dunfee Shaunnessy, our fun-loving matriarch who has guided us for so many years, on December 10, 2019 in Baton Rouge, LA. Flossie peacefully left this world, surrounded by family praying the rosary. Flossie was 96 years young. To know her, was to love her! She was the life of the party, knew how to keep a secret, and could sing any song from the big band era. She made the best apple strudel, loved to go the casino, and would never pass up a dry manhattan on the rocks. Even in the last weeks of her life, she insisted on having her nails manicured to perfection. She took her role as "matriarch" very seriously and made sure to know what everyone was doing at all times (if it was something fun she would tag along). Flossie is proceeded in death, and now reunited, with her parents, Zora and Bert, her beloved husband Daniel J. Shaunnessy, and her granddaughter Mary Claire Shaunnessy. She was a loving mother to George Shaunnessy, Martha Shaunnessy and Sally & Bill Menke. A fun and devoted grandmother to Katie (Steve) Brenner, Marsha (Sean) Hinze, TJ (Ashlee) Menke, Dan Shaunnessy, Molly (Will) Rose, and Ellen Shaunnessy. Flossie was a wonderful great-grand grandmother to eight children who she loved more than life itself: Ryan, Carys, Shaunnessy, Rhys, Jack, Jaxton, Sadie, and Ardan. Flossie touched many people by her quick wit and sense of humor and because of that many people are saddened by her death. 96 years of memories were made. We will honor her memory and celebrate her life on Friday, February 14, 2020. Services will be held in the chapel at St. George Catholic Church, 7808 St. George Drive, Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation from 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM followed by a funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. Private burial to follow. So now…. "see a sunset till I see you."

