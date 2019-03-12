Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Floyd Cecil Devall. View Sign

"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:" 2 Timothy 4:7. Floyd C. Devall, a veteran of World War II and the Korean Conflict, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the age of 93. Floyd entered the U.S. Army in 1943 and retired in 1964 after 21 years of service. In WWII, Floyd served in campaigns in Germany and Italy. After the end of the war, Floyd was sent to Japan to serve as part of the forces there. Floyd had a second career and retired from the East Baton Rouge City Parish as a Maintenance Supervisor. Floyd loved his garden and shared the fruits and vegetables he grew with family, neighbors, and friends. He also liked to fish at his camp in Golden Meadow and in his later years, liked riding with his great-grandchildren around the homestead on his golf cart. Floyd was preceded in death by his wife, Vjekoslava Ann Mauritz Devall and second wife, Bonnelle Dier Devall. He is survived by his sons, Larry Devall and wife Bonnie, and Jerry Devall and wife Alice; six grandchildren, Chris and wife Lisa, Michael, Casey, Eric and wife Jenny, Candace and husband Jody, and Gary and wife Adrena; fifteen great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, 9995 Hooper Rd. in Central, LA on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 9 a.m. until Funeral Service at 11 a.m. conducted by Rev. James W. Courtney. The family would like to offer their heartfelt thanks to the staff of St. Joseph Hospice for the care they gave to Floyd over the last few months. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children Research Hospital or to the Gideons International.

9995 Hooper Rd.

Baton Rouge , LA 70818

