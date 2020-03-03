Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Floyd Everett Doughty. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Floyd Everett Doughty, 93, long time resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on February 28, 2020 and was laid to rest at Greenoaks Memorial Park on March 2, 2020. Known as "Doughty" to his friends and co-workers, he studied music at LSU until entering the US Navy, where he served as radioman on submarine-hunter aircraft during World War II. Doughty retired from Gulf States Utilities (now Entergy) in 1985, with 39 years of service. Also in 1985, he retired from teaching night school classes in electronics repair at the Baton Rouge Vocational-Technical Institute, after 30 years of sharing with innumerable students his deep knowledge of electronics. Doughty loved spending time at his camp on Grand Isle, and fishing the coastal marshes and offshore. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Jacqueline Nelson Doughty of Baton Rouge, and by his son, Floyd E. Doughty, Jr., and wife Margaret of Gause, Texas. Floyd Everett Doughty, 93, long time resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on February 28, 2020 and was laid to rest at Greenoaks Memorial Park on March 2, 2020. Known as "Doughty" to his friends and co-workers, he studied music at LSU until entering the US Navy, where he served as radioman on submarine-hunter aircraft during World War II. Doughty retired from Gulf States Utilities (now Entergy) in 1985, with 39 years of service. Also in 1985, he retired from teaching night school classes in electronics repair at the Baton Rouge Vocational-Technical Institute, after 30 years of sharing with innumerable students his deep knowledge of electronics. Doughty loved spending time at his camp on Grand Isle, and fishing the coastal marshes and offshore. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Jacqueline Nelson Doughty of Baton Rouge, and by his son, Floyd E. Doughty, Jr., and wife Margaret of Gause, Texas. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 3 to Mar. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close