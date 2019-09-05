Floyd Gay Wax passed away at Northridge Community Care Center in Baker, Louisiana on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the age of 84 years. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Visitation will be held at Hebron Baptist Church from 5:00pm until 9:00pm on Friday, September 6, 2019. Visitation will resume at church at 9:00am until funeral service at 11:00am on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Funeral service will be conducted by Rev. Mike Morris. Interment will be at Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 61 ½ years, Dorothy "Dot" Wax; daughters, Jerry & Darryl Mack, and Jean & William Hanley; grandchildren, Michael Wax, Sarah Wax; great-grandchildren, Wesley Wax, Delylah Wax, and Tabitha Wax; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred & Lizzie Wax; five brothers; two sisters; five nephews; and one niece. He was a lifelong member of Hebron Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to help defer costs of the funeral services. To make a donation, please visit https://www.inlieuof.com/st-amant/floyd-gay-wax Arrangements with Church Funeral Services, St. Amant 225-644-9683.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2019