Floyd James "Polka Dot" Sonnier, a lifelong resident of Fordoche passed away at the age of 82 Wednesday April 17, 2019 at his residence surrounded by family. He was United States Army Veteran. Visiting Monday April 22, 2019 8:30am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am at St Catherine of Siena Mission Catholic Church, 4324 Railroad Avenue, Fordoche, La. Interment in St Frances Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church. He is survived by Children Warren Sonnier and Tammy, Sherry (Glenn) Gueho, Wanda (Ken) Pierson, Don Sonnier and Sandra, Jason (Barbara) Sonnier, Siblings Delores Guerin, Darman (Jeanie) Sonnier, Bonnie (Allen) Porciau, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, numerous other relatives, and friends. Professional Services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA 70757
(225) 625-2383
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2019