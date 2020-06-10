Floyd Joseph Hildalgo Sr.
Floyd Joseph Hidalgo, Sr. was a great dad and wonderful grandfather that gave his heart and soul to his grandchildren. He loved being outdoors, and was an active hunter. A native of Plaquemine and resident of Livonia, he passed at his home on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 11:17 a.m. at the age of 73. He was a US Army Veteran who served in active duty in the Vietnam War, 1966-1968. Floyd was a retired insulator with Local 53. He was a member of the St. Louis Hunting Club (Camp 5) 40+ years and American Legion Iberville Post 167 in Plaquemine. He worked a few years after retiring from Local 53 at Bayou Road Ace Hardware in Plaquemine. He is survived by his son, Floyd Hidalgo, Jr. (little Floyd); daughter, Katharine Estelle Hidalgo Pourciau and Kirt Pourciau; grandchildren, Devyn Anthony Pourciau and Karlie Ashland Pourciau; sisters, Evelyn Palazzo, Bernadette Millien, Theresa Lopez, Irene and Wesley Johnson; numerous nephews and nieces. Preceded in death by his wife, Lelia Ann Hidalgo; parents, Junius and Irene Landry Hidalgo; in-laws, Alcide and Kate Talbot Hidalgo; grandparents, Antoine and Bernadette Acosta Hidalgo, Alex and Eveline Callegan Landry; siblings and spouse, Rita and E. J. Leblanc, Charles and Olivia Messina Hidalgo Sr. and their children Charla, Charles Jr.; Henry Hidalgo Sr. and his son Anthony James Hidalgo; and brothers in law, Harry Denis Hidalgo, Joe Palazzo Sr. and Arthur Millien. Pallbearers will be Devyn Pourciau, Kevin Hidalgo, Ronnie LeBlanc, Jun Millien, Henry Hidalgo, Wesley Johnson, Mike Palazzo and Craig Kleinpeter. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Camp 5. Thank you to the staff at Pointe Coupee Homebound Health and Hospice for their support. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 9:30 until 11:30 am with graveside service at 12 pm, conducted by Deacon Bob McDonner at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. Interment will follow. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
JUN
12
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Grace Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
24120 Railroad Avenue
Plaquemine, LA 70764
225-687-1850
June 10, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
