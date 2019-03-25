Floyd Joseph Meche, 79, of Fordoche, LA, passed away on March 25, 2019, after suffering heart disease. Floyd was born to Jules Meche, Sr. and Marie Legier Meche, in Church Point, LA. He married Carolyn "Callie" Frederic Meche, 1957, and they lived together in Fordoche, LA. Together they raised four children. He leaves as his legacy his children: Kim Prejean (Dwayne), Lisa Cormier (Clevis), Darla Meche, Michel "Me-Me" Meche. He also leaves to cherish his memory three siblings, Jules Meche, Jr., Peggy Kriz and Glen Meche and his beloved dog, Chloe. He is preceded in death by his grandson, Clevis "C.J."Cormier, Jr.; parents, Jules and Marie Meche; and his sister, Edrienna Scarborough. Floyd retired from Ironworkers Local 623 after 30 plus years. He was also a retired Constable of Pointe Coupee Parish. He was an avid fisherman who enjoyed fishing with his friends and family. Floyd was crowned "Jambalaya King" at the Fordoche Community Fair, 3 consecutive years. He dearly loved his children, nine grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Visiting will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Fordoche from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in St. Francis Cabrini Cemetery. Pallbearers will Brandon Gueho, Chad Gueho, Spencer Cormier, Shawn Deshotel, Me-Me Meche and Daniel Meche. Honorary pallbearers will be Clevis Cormier, Dwayne Prejean, Matthew Cormier, Daniel Glynn and Mark Meche.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 25 to Mar. 28, 2019