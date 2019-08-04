Floyd Leroy Sellers

Floyd Leroy Sellers, a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and a resident of Pomona, California, passed away on July 31, 2019 at the age of 81. He was preceded in death by his father Alfred Leroy Sellers III, his mother Mary Jane (Tate) Sellers, his brother Roy Ralph Sellers and his son Ronald Steven Sellers. He is survived by his wife of 59 years Carolyn (Jackson) Sellers, his son Michael Leroy (Shwonder Inyard) Sellers, his daughter Brette Ashley Sellers, his grandson Alfred Leroy IV, his granddaughter Camryn Mikal, his great-grand daughter Marianna and his sister Alfreda (Raymond) Diamond. Family and friends are invited to attend the graveside service on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10:00 am at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2019
