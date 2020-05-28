Floyd Robert 'Bob' Daigre
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Floyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bob a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend; passed away at Baton Rouge General Medical Center on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the age of 86. He was a retired oil field worker; resident and native of Grosse Tete, La. and a US Army Veteran. A private graveside service will be held for Bob and his wife who passed away April 27, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery, Grosse Tete. He is survived by his daughter, Sandra Andre and husband Tim; son, Floyd Daigre, Jr and wife Patti; ten grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; sister, Gloria Graves; brothers, Donald "Gene" Daigre and Shelby Daigre; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Mae Rice Daigre; daughter, Donna Daigre; son, Ralph Edmond and Travis Daigre; parents, Charles and Annie Persick Daigre; stepchildren, Vernon Dean Tripp and Eugenia Marie Tripp; brothers, Leroy, Charles "Bill", and James "Red" Daigre. Bob enjoyed hunting, telling childhood stories of life on the Bayou, visiting with family and friends. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilbert Service, Inc - Port Allen
440 S. Alexander
Port Allen, LA 70767
225-383-1850
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 28, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved