Bob a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend; passed away at Baton Rouge General Medical Center on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the age of 86. He was a retired oil field worker; resident and native of Grosse Tete, La. and a US Army Veteran. A private graveside service will be held for Bob and his wife who passed away April 27, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery, Grosse Tete. He is survived by his daughter, Sandra Andre and husband Tim; son, Floyd Daigre, Jr and wife Patti; ten grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; sister, Gloria Graves; brothers, Donald "Gene" Daigre and Shelby Daigre; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Mae Rice Daigre; daughter, Donna Daigre; son, Ralph Edmond and Travis Daigre; parents, Charles and Annie Persick Daigre; stepchildren, Vernon Dean Tripp and Eugenia Marie Tripp; brothers, Leroy, Charles "Bill", and James "Red" Daigre. Bob enjoyed hunting, telling childhood stories of life on the Bayou, visiting with family and friends. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 28 to May 29, 2020.