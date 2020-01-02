Fondrell Donell "Kunta" Payne

Guest Book
  • "you will be truly missed #longlivemycousin "
    - Shakira Cunningham
Service Information
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-774-0390
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:00 AM
Antioch Baptist Church
5247 Ford St.
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Antioch Baptist Church
5247 Ford St.
View Map
Obituary
Fondrell Donell "Kunta" Payne age 31, life-long resident of Baton Rouge, LA passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Antioch Baptist Church 5247 Ford St. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until religious services at 11:00 a.m. Interment Winnfield Memorial Park. He leaves to cherish his memories, his mother Catherine Payne, five children, one brother, one sister, a sister-in-law, his finacee', and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father James Green and sister Nakesha Payne. He was a member of the Dream Chasers and he had a special fondness for horses. His brilliant smile, generous and caring nature will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Arrangements entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Home 1576 Robin St.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020
