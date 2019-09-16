Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Forrest Joseph Mire. View Sign Service Information Church Funeral Services & Crematory 5535 Superior Drive Baton Rouge , LA 70816 (225)-293-4174 Wake 9:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St Anne Catholic Church Sorrento Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Forrest Joseph Mire will be 11 am Tuesday at St Anne Catholic Church Sorrento; wake begins at 9 am. Interment will follow at St Mary Catholic Cemetery Union, LA. Mr. Mire was born on May 17, 1937 in Union, LA and departed from this life on Saturday September 14, 2019 at his residence. He was a resident of Sorrento, retired after 30 years with LA Dept of Transportation, and a member of St Anne Catholic Church. He enjoyed traveling, especially to Branson; and his passion was playing music. He is preceded in death by his wife Mary Ann LeBlanc Mire; son Keppel Anthony Mire; parents Octave and Isabelle Mire, siblings Elsie Tarvella, Carolyn Bercegeay and Keppel Mire. Survivors include his son Dewayne Mire (Pam); brother Sonny Mire (Libbey), brother-in-law Ed LeBlanc (Carol), sisters-in-law Catherine Ordoyne and Grace Broussard LeBlanc; also survived by host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Services with Church Funeral Services. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019

