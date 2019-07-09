Frances "Matolyn" Rushing, 75 years old, beloved friend to many, was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 8, 2019. She entered this world on June 14, 1944, born to Mr. and Mrs. Rushing, in Taylertown, MS. She retired from Campus Federal after many years of service. Matolyn is survived by her loving friends, Jere Naquin, Marcia Easley, Joann Baker, Debbie Pierson, Betsy Randolph, and Judy Carter and numerous other wonderful friends she had the pleasure of walking on her journey with. Matolyn is preceded in death by her parents, Gordon E. and Courtney Brumfield Rushing. A special thank you to Canon Hospice for their wonderful and loving care and to ""HALO"", especially Shannon, for providing such wonderful sitters. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to a . Friends are invited to attend and share memories at the graveside service at Tylertown Cemetery, Hwy 27, Tylertown, MS, on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. The burial will follow the graveside service. Family and friends may sign our online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 9 to July 11, 2019