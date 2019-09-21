Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Ann Meyer McCulla. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-372-7687 Funeral Mass 12:00 PM St. George Catholic Church 7807 St. George Drive Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Frances Meyer McCulla died peacefully the morning of September 13, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana at the age of 93. Frances was born December 12th, 1925 in Thibodaux, Louisiana to the late Thomas Emmett Meyer and Lillian Lawes Meyer. She and her sister Carolyn Rose Meyer Caillouet lost their father in 1931 and were raised solely by their strong, independent, and loving mother, Lillian, affectionately known as, "Granny" or "Miss Lil." In 1946, Frances earned her Registered Nursing degree from Hotel Dieu School of Nursing in New Orleans where she practiced until she and the late John Donald McCulla Sr., married on April 19th, 1947, in Thibodaux, Louisiana. They raised their six children in New Orleans nurturing the love of family and friends. Throughout their 57 years of marriage, Frances was known to create great feasts and all who sat at her table were certain to be delighted by fine food and hearty laughter. Nursing came naturally to Frances, a skill she utilized as she raised her children and a talent she enjoyed sharing once her grandchildren arrived. She was multitalented, a voracious reader, a gifted seamstress, enjoyed floral arranging, gardening, cooking, babysitting, and even later in life, enjoyed painting. Most of all, she loved visiting and laughing with friends and family. She and Donald spent their lifetime together working with various Catholic ministries. They were active members of St. Frances Cabrini Parish in New Orleans and St. George Parish in Baton Rouge. Frances is survived by her sister, six children, their spouses, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and their children. Sister: Carolyn Rose Meyer Caillouet of Thibodaux, Louisiana Children: Kathleen and husband, Thomas Rauch; Barbara and husband, Patrick Guidry; John Donald McCulla Jr. and wife, Bethany Graham McCulla; Jane and husband, Douglas Cade; James and wife, Yvonne Miestchovich McCulla; Mark and wife, Julie Defourneaux McCulla. Grandchildren: Karen Hoffmann Stengel, Julie Hoffmann Eggert, Jane Guidry Hood, Meghan McCulla Tyree, John Donald McCulla III, Anna McCulla, Evelyn Cade Campo, Jamie McCulla deLivaudais, Jeb McCulla, Jill McCulla, Emily McCulla, Elizabeth McCulla, Katherine Frances McCulla. Step-grandchildren: Joy Rauch Frankum, Douglas Rauch, Julie Rauch Adams, Wilson Marsh Perry. Great-grandchildren: Parker Hood, Brady Brown, Jude Hood, Mia Tyree, Leah Eggert, Finn Hood, Oliver Tyree, Patrick Eggert, Emma McCulla, Zoe deLivaudais, Henry Francis Campo, Jack deLivaudais, Madeline McCulla, Hannah Perry, Beau Hood, Alice Campo. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Frances' name to St. George Catholic Church or The Society of St. Vincent de Paul. The family is immensely grateful to the many loved ones- family, friends, and caregivers who brought Frances much love and laughter throughout her life and in her final months. We thank you for treasuring her life. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 21 to Sept. 28, 2019

