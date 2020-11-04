The matriarch of our family, Frances Ann Ragusa Noto, left this world into the loving arms of Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, November 2, 2020, at 10:45 a.m. At 92 years old, she remained a fighter until the very end. She passed peacefully at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice surrounded by her three loving daughters. She was a long time resident of Baton Rouge. She was one of twelve children born in Torbet, LA on November 29, 1927 to Samuel J. Ragusa and Mary Cicero. She graduated from Livonia High School and went to Cosmetology School to become a licensed hairdresser at 17 years old. She helped her husband, Emile "Smokey" run Noto's Grocery for a number of years before deciding to open her own salon, Fran's Beauty Shop in 1961. She worked as a hairdresser for 59 years, out living many of her regular clients. She worked long, hard days, working sometimes from 5:00 in the morning to 7:00 at night to accommodate her working clients. She worked hard and sacrificed plenty for the love of her three daughters, Libby, Carolyn and Kathy. She loved them with such tenacity and there was nothing she wouldn't do for them. One of her favorite things was to take her three girls shopping every Monday, without fail. She would pick them up from school and off to the department stores they would go, often shopping until the stores closed. These wonderful memories will be cherished forever by her girls. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved to cook on Sundays and the holidays for all of them. You were in big trouble if you had to miss one of her meals. She was a fantastic cook and made cooking for a large crowd seem easy. Her lasagna or her meatballs and spaghetti were family favorites at Sunday lunches with her delicious homemade Italian Cream Cake for dessert. Thanksgiving and Christmas meant her famous cornbread dressing. At Easter, it was her stuffed artichokes. Of course you always had to make to-go boxes to take home. She was married to Emile "Smokey" Noto for 57 years. He was her best friend and dancing partner. Every weekend, you would find them dancing at one of their club events or a party. She was a long-standing member of The Merry Whirlers dance club and the American Legion Women's Auxiliary club. She was a long time parishioner at St. Jean Vianney Catholic Church where she was a member of the Catholic Daughters. She is survived by her three daughters, Mary Elizabeth "Libby" Noto Berthelot (Warren), Carolyn Noto LeBlanc (Darrell) and Kathy Noto Gill (Ronnie);grandchildren, Keith Schexnayder (Stacey), Kelly Schexnayder Bankston (Brian), Kevin Schexnayder and fiancé Lizzie Burt, Brandon LeBlanc (Brittany), Jene LeBlanc Noto (Nick), Jacelyn LeBlanc Hackett (Michael), Ryan Gill (Heather), Jenny Gill Viguet and Kaley Gill Romero; great-grandchildren, Ali Schexnayder, Kyle and Karlyn Bankston, Beau and Broc Schexnayder, Ethan, Hudson and Emilia LeBlanc, Vivienne and Vince Noto, Ford and Estelle Hackett, Gabrielle, Miley and Caleb Gill, Victoria and Elizabeth Viguet, Gavin and Weston Romero and step great-grandson, Ross Lemoine, whom she considered one of her own; sisters, Carrie Ragusa Hernandez, Marie Ragusa Capone, Ina Claire R. Jacob Dugas (Lynn) and sister-in-law, Diane Ragusa. She was predeceased by her parents Samuel J. and Mary Cicero Ragusa; brothers, Ben F. Ragusa, John J. Ragusa, Huey Ragusa, Samuel "Junior" Ragusa, and Sammy Ragusa (infant); sisters, Marguerite Ragusa Parsons, Rosalie R. Griffin Holder and Jo Ann Ragusa Tiffee; brothers-in-law, James Hernandez, Tom Parsons, Mike Capone, Herman Jacob, Bob Tiffee, Johnny Griffin and Howard Holder; sisters-in-law, Joyce Babin Ragusa and Ina. B. Ragusa. A heartfelt thanks and all our love to her wonderful caregivers, Jackie Berthelot, Angela Tucker, Isra Harris, Silvia Wilson, Mary Augustus and Ken Lockett. They were lifesavers in our time of need. Our gratitude to her long time physician, Dr. David Fontenot and his nurse, Audrey, for the wonderful care she received throughout her long life. We also want to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at The Crossing for their compassion and excellent care of our mom during her final days. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd., on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Jean Vianney Catholic Church on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be her sons-in-law, Ronnie Gill, Darrell LeBlanc and Warren Berthelot and grandsons, Keith and Kevin Schexnayder, Brandon LeBlanc, and Ryan Gill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Shriners Hospital for Children
, Shreveport, LA. We love you, Mom! You and Daddy will always be in our hearts. "Your Girls", Libby, Carolyn and Kathy.