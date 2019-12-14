Frances Ann Smith (1935 - 2019)
Frances Ann Smith passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, December 7, 2019. She was born in Paris, Arkansas in 1935 to Carl and Elizabeth Sprenger. Fran grew up on a farm and was a hard worker. After graduating from high school she relocated to New Orleans to attend Charity School of Nursing, graduating in 1958. Fran's nursing career in Baton Rouge included working alongside Dr. Perry Chesney, Sr., as well as working for the Kidney Dialysis Unit near Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. Fran was a talented seamstress, an avid gardener, and a proud "Granny." She enjoyed antique shopping and puzzles. Fran happily spent her time residing at Williamsburg Senior Living Community where she was "treated like a queen." Thank you to the staff at Williamsburg. Fran is survived by her daughters Elizabeth Huggins and Mary Bounds; sons-in-law, Jonathan and Michael; grandson Kyle; step-grandson Graham; her brother Anthony and her nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Casper and Thomas, her sisters Cecilia and Martha, and her husband Powell Smith. Visitation at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd, December 18, 10:00 a.m.-noon.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18, 2019
