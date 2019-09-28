Frances Brown Chatelain, age 67 of Maurepas, Louisiana, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2016, at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge with her family by her side. She was born on Tuesday, November 8, 1949, in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana, to Sidney "Red" and Paula Brown. Frances enjoyed life and loved cooking, but she especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and her family. Frances was survived by her loving husband Douglas N. Chatelain Sr., her daughter, Sindy Sturges and her husband Denney, her son, Douglas N. Chatelain Jr. and his wife Maydel, her grandchildren, Peyten Sturges, Presten Sturges, Piersten Sturges, Pyper Sturges, Madeline Schexnayder and Alan Schexnayder, her mother, Paula Brown, her sisters, Faye Watts, Glenda Mack and her husband Butch and Debra Brown, and her brother Sidney Brown, also, many nieces, nephews and close friends. Frances was preceded in death by her father, Sidney "Red" Brown, her sister Cheryl Brown, her mother and father in law, Loney and Thomas Chatelain. Services for Frances were held previously.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2019