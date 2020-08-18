Frances C. Short passed away peacefully July 26, 2020 at Rose Hill Assisted Living, Robbinsville, Mercer County, NJ where she lived for the past eight years. She lived in Baton Rouge, LA from 1978-2006 where she was employed by Gaudchaux's Food Services as a Restaurant Manager. She was a member of St. Patrick's Church. After the death of her husband, Carl Short, she participated in The Beginning Experience and volunteered at the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. She is survived by two sisters, Arlene Ceterski of NJ and Esther Ceterski of California and numerous nephews and nieces. She maintained contact with Carl's children by a former marriage in Ohio. Her warmth endeared her to all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Baton Rouge or the Alzheimer's Association
.