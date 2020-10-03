Frances Cason Pace, affectionately known as "Nanee", passed away peacefully on September 28, 2020. She will be deeply missed by her family whom she dearly loved and who loved and admired her. She leaves her family with many fond memories. She not only enriched the lives of her family, but she also enriched the lives of many who knew her and were touched by her kindness. Nanee was a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, having been born on March 19, 1924, to her parents, the late John Hampton Cason and Nell Anderson Cason. She was married for 47 years to the love of her life, Max Pace. Nanee was a loving mother to her only child, Frances Nell Pletsch, and loving grandmother to her two granddaughters, Gayle Rebecca Pletsch, of New Orleans, and Catherine Frances Pletsch, of Baton Rouge, all of whom survived her. She was also survived by her son-in-law, Gregory A. Pletsch, by Gayle's spouse, Brian J. Copeland, and by her niece, Pamela Vinci. She was a graduate of Baton Rouge High School and Louisiana State University. While attending LSU, she was a member of Delta Zeta sorority. Thereafter, she continued service to her sorority and served as a member of the Board of Directors of its House Corporation during the period of construction of the Delta Zeta Sorority Chapter House on the LSU campus. Her sorority honored her with awards for the Order of Golden Rose, Outstanding Alumni Member and the Greek Excellence Award. She was a member of PEO (Past President), Volunteers of America, Woman's Club, Pence et Parle and Passé Bon Temps. The family wishes to extend its deep gratitude to Nanee's loyal and devoted care giver, Sylvia Domino (fondly referred to as "Angel Sylvia"), whose kindness and compassion will forever be cherished. The family also extends its gratitude for the everlasting love and support of a dear and special family friend, Ann Solanas, whom Nanee considered her second daughter. A private burial service was held at Greenoaks Memorial Park in Baton Rouge. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to a charity of the donor's choice
.