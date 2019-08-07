Frances "Chee-Chee" Conerly McKenzie, a native of Kentwood, LA and a resident of Denham Springs, LA, passed away at Harvest Manor on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the age of 80. She retired from LSU Cooperative Extension Service. She is survived by her children, John Heffner, Rhonda Richard and husband Derek, and Pat Mitchell; grandchildren, Caleb Richard, Taylor Dunlap, Michelle Donnal, and John Stephen Heffner; 2 great-grandchildren with one on the way; brother, Smiley Conerly and wife Carol; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernell McKenzie; parents, Owen and Lillie Conerly; and brother, Michael Conerly. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, LA on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 10 a.m. until Funeral Service at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at Resthaven Garden of Memories.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10, 2019