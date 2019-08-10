Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Grace Uffman. View Sign Service Information Visitation 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM First United Methodist Church of Baton Rouge 930 North Blvd View Map Memorial service 3:00 PM First United Methodist Church of Baton Rouge 930 North Blvd View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, Frances Grace (Lyles) Uffman, born July 26 1931, died peacefully at Baton Rouge General Hospital, on Friday, August 9, 2019 at age 88. Born in Cheneyville, Louisiana, she grew up in Lecompte and became a resident of Baton Rouge in 1949. A registered dietician, she oversaw food services and nutritional education at St. James Episcopal School, White Hills Elementary School, Sherwood Middle School, and Audubon Elementary School. She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Kenneth Elmer Uffman and her parents,Samuel Pickels Lyles and Mary Myrtle (Guy) Lyles. She attended LSU where she served as president of Delta Gamma Sorority, and later graduated from the LSU School of Home Economics. A prominent civic leader, Grace served as president or on the board of many local organizations to improve the quality of life in Baton Rouge, including the Baton Rouge Food Bank, the Park Committee and Garden Club at Country Club of Louisiana, and the Boy Scouts of America. For her services to Scouting, she received the Silver Antelope Award, one of the highest awards given a female volunteer leader. She also is survived by five Eagle Scout sons and their spouses: Steve and Marian of Baton Rouge, Kerry and Cookie of Baton Rouge, Keith and Mary Helen of Houston, TX, Craig of Victor, NY, Scott and Erin of Baton Rouge. She was blessed with fifteen grandchildren and their spouses and three step-grandchildren: Michael and Adrienne Uffman, Amy and Brad Bunting, Chip and Ashley Uffman, Becky and Chris Eldredge, Connor and Amy Uffman, Andrew and Amanda Uffman, Gracey and J.T. Vaughn, Kristi and Cameron McClain, Caroline and Adam Lagneaux, Callie Uffman, Sarah Francis Uffman, Madeline Uffman, Molly Uffman, Cole Uffman, Emilie Uffman, Mackenzie and Eric Reimsnyder, Brennan Segrest and Peyton Segrest. In addition she is survived by 19 great-grandchildren with four more on the way, and one step great-grandchild: Kate and Anna Uffman, Haston, Hannah, Lily, and Luke Bunting, Carter and Luke Uffman, Brady, Abby, and Mary Eldredge, Ella, William, Audrey, Amelie and Charlotte Uffman, Pierce and Jacqueline Vaughn, Weston McClain, and Tripp Reimsnyder. She is also survived by two sisters, Nancy Durham and Kitty Coleman. Visitation will be at First United Methodist Church of Baton Rouge, 930 North Blvd., on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to First United Methodist Church Sanctuary Renovation Fund. A wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, Frances Grace (Lyles) Uffman, born July 26 1931, died peacefully at Baton Rouge General Hospital, on Friday, August 9, 2019 at age 88. Born in Cheneyville, Louisiana, she grew up in Lecompte and became a resident of Baton Rouge in 1949. A registered dietician, she oversaw food services and nutritional education at St. James Episcopal School, White Hills Elementary School, Sherwood Middle School, and Audubon Elementary School. She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Kenneth Elmer Uffman and her parents,Samuel Pickels Lyles and Mary Myrtle (Guy) Lyles. She attended LSU where she served as president of Delta Gamma Sorority, and later graduated from the LSU School of Home Economics. A prominent civic leader, Grace served as president or on the board of many local organizations to improve the quality of life in Baton Rouge, including the Baton Rouge Food Bank, the Park Committee and Garden Club at Country Club of Louisiana, and the Boy Scouts of America. For her services to Scouting, she received the Silver Antelope Award, one of the highest awards given a female volunteer leader. She also is survived by five Eagle Scout sons and their spouses: Steve and Marian of Baton Rouge, Kerry and Cookie of Baton Rouge, Keith and Mary Helen of Houston, TX, Craig of Victor, NY, Scott and Erin of Baton Rouge. She was blessed with fifteen grandchildren and their spouses and three step-grandchildren: Michael and Adrienne Uffman, Amy and Brad Bunting, Chip and Ashley Uffman, Becky and Chris Eldredge, Connor and Amy Uffman, Andrew and Amanda Uffman, Gracey and J.T. Vaughn, Kristi and Cameron McClain, Caroline and Adam Lagneaux, Callie Uffman, Sarah Francis Uffman, Madeline Uffman, Molly Uffman, Cole Uffman, Emilie Uffman, Mackenzie and Eric Reimsnyder, Brennan Segrest and Peyton Segrest. In addition she is survived by 19 great-grandchildren with four more on the way, and one step great-grandchild: Kate and Anna Uffman, Haston, Hannah, Lily, and Luke Bunting, Carter and Luke Uffman, Brady, Abby, and Mary Eldredge, Ella, William, Audrey, Amelie and Charlotte Uffman, Pierce and Jacqueline Vaughn, Weston McClain, and Tripp Reimsnyder. She is also survived by two sisters, Nancy Durham and Kitty Coleman. Visitation will be at First United Methodist Church of Baton Rouge, 930 North Blvd., on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to First United Methodist Church Sanctuary Renovation Fund. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 10 to Aug. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close