Frances Jane Browning, 95, of Baton Rouge passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in Baton Rouge. Mrs. Browning was a member of the Catholic Faith and a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Merritt Browning; parents, Robert and Flossie Bryant; daughter, Sylvia Polozola; sister, Connie Miller and two granddaughters, Christy Morrison and Darlene Pentecost. She is survived by two children, Lynn Browning and Charlotte Hue; son-in-law; Frank Polozola; eight grandchildren, Amy Young (Travis), Debby Polozola, Laura Evans (Todd), Lance Browning (Lynne), Steven Browning (Jeni), John Phillips; eight great grandchildren, Candace, Amber, Paige, Joshua, Jacob, Anna, Rachel and Chad; nephew, Bob Miller (Clair) and numerous other family members. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and will be dearly missed by all. Private services will be held at a later date.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 1 to Apr. 4, 2020