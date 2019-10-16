|
Frances Jo Johnson, formerly Bradford, age 71, a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, died October 13, 2019. She was born in Winfield, Louisiana, March 2, 1948. She grew up in Georgetown, Louisiana, and was valedictorian of Georgetown High School. She graduated from Northwestern State University of Louisiana in three years. A devout Catholic parishioner, beloved homemaker, mother and grandmother, Frances is survived by her daughter Erica Johnson, sons Patrick Johnson and Paul Johnson, and her grandchildren Clementine Johnson and Simon Johnson. She was predeceased by her parents Harvey Bradford and Mary Brazille, her husband of 46 years, Dan Johnson, and her son Steven Johnson. Visitation will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 12424 Brogdon Lane in Baton Rouge, Friday, October 18, 2019, from 9:30 A.M. until 10:30 A.M. Mass will follow. Interment will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Highway, following mass. Frances was a lifelong supporter of St. Jude Children Hospital in Memphis, TN. Donations may be made in her name. The family of Frances Johnson wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Lafon Johnson and the staff at Sage Rehabilitation. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019