Frances Leora Wood Lithgoe was born November 3, 1923, in Henderson, KY. Daughter of Owen Foster and Lura Likins Wood. She passed away on December 24, 2019, at the age of 96. Frances was married on February 22, 1946, to Thomas James Lithgoe while serving her country as a Navy WAVE in Hutchinson, Kansas. She is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years; grandson, Gregory Lithgoe; sisters, Jane Wood Currie and Susanna Wood Hillenbrand. She leaves behind one sister, Nina Jones of Henderson, KY; and children, Thomas James Lithgoe, Jr. (Sharon), Susan Lithgoe (George Kerekgyarto), Jack Lithgoe (SuEllen) and Judy Lithgoe. Also survived by grandchildren, Christopher Lithgoe (Ashley), Brandon Lithgoe (Sharyn), Andrew Lithgoe, Benjamin Lithgoe, Patrick Gianelloni (Allison), and Adam Gianelloni, and great-grandson, Henry James Lithgoe. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews. Frances was dedicated to her life-long Christian faith, especially the young children at First Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for 37 years. The lights of her life included her love of seven grandsons. Very special thanks to the caring, compassionate staff at Sunrise Assisted Living on Siegen for the special care she received for the past eight years and the caring and supportive team of Hospice of Baton Rouge. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst East, 11000 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, on Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 5 PM until 8 PM and resuming on Monday from 11 AM until service time at 1 PM. Interment to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to or Pre School Dept, First Baptist Church of Baton Rouge. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 27 to Dec. 31, 2019

