Frances M. Spradley entered into eternal rest on July 3, 2019 at the age of 79. Survived by her sister, Ruby "Maxine" Quincy. Visitation Friday, July 19, 2019 8:00 am until 10:00 am with religious service at 11:00 am, Family Worship Center, 8919 World Ministry Ave., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Dale R. Usey, officiating. Interment Sweet Home Baptist Church Cemetery, Maringouin, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 17 to July 19, 2019
