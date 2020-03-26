Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 134 Houmas Street Donaldsonville , LA 70346 (225)-473-8122 Send Flowers Obituary

Frances Marie Latino, 84, a native and resident of Donaldsonville, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Frances was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She had a passion for taking care of everyone from family members to caring for the elderly. Frances also enjoyed spending time with family, cooking and going to the casino. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her four children, Dennis Latino (Lisa), Patti Carter (Lonnie), Becky Schexnayder (Mark) and Byron Latino (Stacey); seven grandchildren, Mindy Brant, Jenna Schexnayder, Emily Gregoire, Jenna Duhe', Jessica Schexnayder, Maggie Schexnayder and DJ Latino and eight great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Vincent "Bean" Latino; parents, John and Aurelia Barrient and nine siblings, Rose Surita, Enola B. Simoneaux Rogers, Herman, Sperling, Tony, Evan, Joseph, Robert and Wilbert Barrient. The family offers their sincere thanks and appreciation to her caregivers, Judy Mitchell and Sally Morris and Bridgeway Hospice nurses and staff. Donations can be made to Ascension Catholic School. Due to present circumstances, a private service will be held. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020

