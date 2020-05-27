Frances Marion Goodman Brown Chaney passed away at her home on Sunday, May 24th, 2020, at the age of 77. She was the eldest of 7 children, Earl Gehegan, Paulin Pruitt, David Gehegan, Chris Barnes, Pete Gehegan, and Barbara McGough. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, David Chaney, and her son Herschel "Herbie" Brown. She has 3 grandsons and 1 great grandson, Terry Brown, Nicholas, Brown, Cameron Schexneydre, and Alex Brown. Due to current conditions there will be a graveside ceremony at Resthaven Gardens of Memory on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. celebrated by Gary and Barbara McGough. The ceremony will be recorded and placed on Resthaven's website following the service for those who wish to watch the service. A special thanks to Frances's Ochsner's Home Health team for their help and support. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 27 to May 29, 2020.