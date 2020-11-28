Frances McCormick Flint passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the age of 94 at the Carpenter House in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia on July 2, 1926 to Paul Joseph McCormick and Kathryn Trowbridge McCormick. Fran grew up in Delmar, New York and graduated from Bethlehem Central High School in 1943. She majored in geology at Mount Holyoke College and graduated with a BS in 1947. In 1949, Fran took a temporary job with the US Geological Survey in Washington D.C. where she met Delos "Del" Flint. Fran returned to her position as a Geology Department assistant at Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut. Del spent many a weekend commuting to Middletown until Fran agreed to marry him. The couple was married in New York City at St. Patrick's Cathedral on July 8, 1950 and lived in Arlington, Virginia until 1954. Early in 1954, Del and Fran and their expanding family moved to Santiago de Cuba, where Del headed a State Department-funded geological survey and mapping project in eastern Cuba. Fran knew very little Spanish when they arrived, but met the challenges of adapting to, and raising her children in, the Cuban culture and environment. In 1957 (shortly before Castro took power), Del and Fran moved their family to New Orleans, Louisiana. Fran devoted the next 25 years to raising their five children, a quintessential "soccer mom" decades before such a term was coined. She supported their academic excellence, love of music, and participation in any number of activities and varsity sports. The Flint family lived in New Orleans, Louisiana 1957-1964; Wilton, Connecticut 1964-1971; Covington, Louisiana 1971-1975; and Reno, Nevada, 1975-2014. After Del's death in 2014, Fran moved to Baton Rouge to be closer to her family. Fran was an exceptional tennis player. During her Reno years, she was ranked in the California State rankings for women 60 and over and women 70 and over and played into her upper 80s, often besting players half her age. She was a great hostess and could quote Emily Post verbatim, was a member of a gourmet group, and loved growing flowers. She was a prodigious volunteer. She was a founding member of the Assistance League of Reno/Sparks, and served in several positions, including President. For many years she was an active member of the Woman's Auxiliary of the American Institute of Mining Engineers, the American Association of University Women, and the Reno Chamber Orchestra guild. Fran played bridge, played classical piano, had a great singing voice and had a mischievous sense of humor. Fran also believed in education. She earned a Master's degree in Education from Western Connecticut State University and inspired her children to earn graduate degrees in the sciences, medicine, business and the law. Fran loved to travel and explore the world, and she and Del traveled extensively, visiting much of Europe, parts of Africa, South America, Asia, and Australia. Fran is survived by her five children, Elizabeth Parker Flint (Betsy) of Durham, North Carolina, Caroline Frances Flint of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Delos Edward Flint, Jr., of Metairie, Louisiana and his wife Elizabeth (Libby) Putnam Flint, Kenneth James Flint (Ken) of Roanoke, Virginia and his wife Jennifer Anne Flint, and Andrew Paul Flint (Andy) of Houston, Texas and his wife Sharon Longley Flint. Fran is survived by 10 grandchildren Colleen Jackson (daughter of Caroline Flint and deceased John Jackson), Dale, Connor, Brian, and Caitlin Flint (children of Dee and Libby), Dallas and McKennon Flint (children of Ken and Jennifer), and Kristen, Kathryn, and Kelly Flint (daughters of Andy and Sharon). Fran was preceded in death by her husband Del and her two sisters Kay White and Virginia Stearns. Due to Covid concerns, a memorial service for Frances Flint will take place in Baton Rouge in the spring of 2021. Services and a reception for friends and family will be announced at a later date. To view and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.rabenhorst.com.