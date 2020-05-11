Frances McInnis Anderson Fish has been blessed to pass on to her beloved Kingdom of God. She was brought into this world on June 17, 1928 and left it peacefully on May 9, 2020. She was 91 . Her parents, A.K. McInnis Sr. and Frances Burton McInnis preceded her in death. Her only brother Dr. A.K. McInnis, Jr. also has been laid to rest. Frances was married twice in her long lifetime, first to Paul H. Anderson in 1949. He passed away in 1977. They were married for 28 years and had five children. They are Adrian A. Hensley, Allyson M. Kelly, Amy A. Fishburn, Paul S. "Lock" Anderson, and John B. Anderson. She is survived by the above five children, eighteen grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Secondly, she was married to Russell H. Fish for 28 years. He passed away in 2010. They traveled the world together and had a wonderful relationship. She adored her "adopted" children Russ, Andy and John Fish along with their families. Frances was involved in many organizations over her many years including St. James Episcopal Church Vestry, the Baton Rouge Foundation, the Baton Rouge Cancer Center, the Crisis Center, Network, the Biz 200, Junior League, Questors, Revelers Dance Club, Baton Rouge Country Club, and of course her Beloved Monday Bible Study Group of 40 years. She grew up on the four hundred acre family farm. There were six McInnis families and thirty other families who lived and worked there. That farm was located on what is now the corner of Jefferson Hwy and Bluebonnet Blvd. She attended Stephen's Junior College in Missouri and graduated from LSU. During her first marriage to Paul H. Anderson, they were owners of H.E. Weise Industrial Construction Co., and later General Paper, Co. Inc. During this period she traveled extensively making friends worldwide. She retired from General Paper in 1992. Her philosophy of life was to love others and learn to get along. She lived a blessed life and always wore rose -colored glasses. Fly with the angels Frances. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Park.

