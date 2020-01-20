Frances P. Tophia

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances P. Tophia.
Service Information
A. Hamilton Platinum Funeral Service
2055 Wooddale Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA
70806
(225)-952-9111
Obituary
Send Flowers

Frances P. Tophia, 79, a native of West Feliciana Parish and resident of Baton Rouge, LA passed away on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at Sterling Place Nursing Home. Survived by her husband, Ernest Tophia Jr.; god daughter, Carol Dranne Welch; two sisters, Mary P. Mathews (Henry) and Sylvia P. Turner; two brothers, John and Jesse Perkins; aunt, Josephine London; and numerous relatives and friends. Viewing Wednesday, Jan. 22 at Greater New Guide Baptist Church, 3445 Fairfields Ave., from 10 am until religious service for 11 am.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.