Frances P. Tophia, 79, a native of West Feliciana Parish and resident of Baton Rouge, LA passed away on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at Sterling Place Nursing Home. Survived by her husband, Ernest Tophia Jr.; god daughter, Carol Dranne Welch; two sisters, Mary P. Mathews (Henry) and Sylvia P. Turner; two brothers, John and Jesse Perkins; aunt, Josephine London; and numerous relatives and friends. Viewing Wednesday, Jan. 22 at Greater New Guide Baptist Church, 3445 Fairfields Ave., from 10 am until religious service for 11 am.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020