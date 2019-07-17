Frances Pehota McElveen, a resident of Roseland, LA, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at her home. She was born July 31, 1921 in Middlefield, CT and was 97 years of age. She was a U. S. Navy Veteran. She is survived by 2 daughters, Carol Jenkins and Pamela Alston; son, G.G. McElveen and wife, Cathy; sister, Stasia D'Aquilla; 2 brothers, Donald Pehota and wife, Ann, and Eugene Pehota and wife, Judy; 10 grandchildren, Brandon McElveen and wife, Ashley, Kacey Leyrer and husband, Greg, Lori Trahan and husband, Cory, Ryan Jenkins and wife, Misty, Daniel Alston, Matthew Alston and wife, Claire, Kelli Schwebel and husband, Jacob, Katie Derbins and husband, Peter, Patrick Alston, and Dustin Alston; 17 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Glynis G. McElveen; parents, John and Caroline Pehota; brother, Tom Pehota, 4 sisters, Florence Sokolaski, Nell Beckley, Cecilia Stannard, and Helen Iverson; 2 sons-in-law, Gerald Jenkins and John Alston. Visitation at St. Helena Catholic Church Hall on Friday from 10:00 AM until 11:30 AM with Funeral Mass at St. Helena Catholic Church at 12:00 Noon on Friday, July 19, 2019. Services conducted by Fr. Mark Beard. Interment Arcola-Roseland Cemetery, Roseland. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 17 to July 19, 2019