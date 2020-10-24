Frances Pizzati Vinci (February 6, 1921 - October 18, 2020) of Baton Rouge, La. passed from this life on October 18, 2020. She would have been 100 on Feb 6, 2021. She was raised in both Honduras and New Orleans where her family maintained homes in both countries. She lived in New Orleans most of her life, albeit for 3 years in Houston and moved to Baton Rouge shortly after Hurricane Katrina. She was preceded in death by her husband J.D. Vinci to whom she was married for 66 years, two elder brothers and a younger sister. She is survived by her two sons, Colonel James Vinci in San Antonio, Tx and Dr. Edmund Vinci in Baton Rouge, La. She was extremely fond of her daughters-in-law, Joan Vinci and Nancy Vinci. Frances was a loving grandmother and great-grandmother, with three granddaughters, Tara Michaels, Christine Parks and Marissa Steely and 6 great-grandchildren. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed by family and friends. The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the Haven where she resided for 13 years, her primary care physician, Dr. Eric Waguespack at the Baton Rouge Clinic and all the doctors, nurses, and medical staff at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital who showed kindness and compassion during her final days. Due to COVID- 19, a private funeral service will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament Frances Vinci Memorial Donation, 1101 N. E. Water Street, Victoria, TX 77901.

