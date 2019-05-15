Frances Sundae Trusclair Christopher

Guest Book
  • "Ms. Frances will truly be missed. My condolences to the..."
    - Jacquita Smith
  • "So sorry for the loss of your loved one. May you gain..."
    - Pamela Williams
  • "Wishing you peace to bring comfort, courage to face the..."
  • "We extend our condolences to our Family. May you find..."
    - Ginger F. Smith
  • "God bless all of you and may He console your heart at this..."
    - Darlene Brown
Service Information
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Interdenominational Faith Assembly
5045 Greenwell St.
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Interdenominational Faith Assembly
5045 Greenwell St.
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Frances Sundae Trusclair Christopher entered into eternal rest on May 6, 2019 at the age of 54. Survived by her mother, Emma Ruth Crockett; 2 sons, Daren Curtis Trusclair, Sr. and Joshua D. Coleman; 8 sisters, Min. Melanie T. Parker, Kayla Crockett, Bridgette Crockett, Angela T. Moore, Bridgette Coleman, Taucia Franklin, Tameka Crockett and Monique Crockett. 4 brothers, Curtis G. Trusclair, Jr., Michael C. Trusclair, Sr., Brian C. Trusclair and Carlos Taylor; 4 grandchildren, Daren, Jr., Kylynn, Kasey & Eva-Belle; longtime beloved best friend, Suzette Franklin; special beloved friend, Kim Green. Preceded in death by her fathers, Curtis G. Trusclair, Sr. and Wardell C. Crockett, Sr. Visitation Saturday, May 18, 2019 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Interdenominational Faith Assembly, 5045 Greenwell St., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Guevara Johnson officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 15 to May 18, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.