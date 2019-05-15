Frances Sundae Trusclair Christopher entered into eternal rest on May 6, 2019 at the age of 54. Survived by her mother, Emma Ruth Crockett; 2 sons, Daren Curtis Trusclair, Sr. and Joshua D. Coleman; 8 sisters, Min. Melanie T. Parker, Kayla Crockett, Bridgette Crockett, Angela T. Moore, Bridgette Coleman, Taucia Franklin, Tameka Crockett and Monique Crockett. 4 brothers, Curtis G. Trusclair, Jr., Michael C. Trusclair, Sr., Brian C. Trusclair and Carlos Taylor; 4 grandchildren, Daren, Jr., Kylynn, Kasey & Eva-Belle; longtime beloved best friend, Suzette Franklin; special beloved friend, Kim Green. Preceded in death by her fathers, Curtis G. Trusclair, Sr. and Wardell C. Crockett, Sr. Visitation Saturday, May 18, 2019 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Interdenominational Faith Assembly, 5045 Greenwell St., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Guevara Johnson officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 15 to May 18, 2019