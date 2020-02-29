Guest Book View Sign Service Information McKneely Funeral Home - Amite 110 E. Factory St. Amite , LA 70422 (985)-748-7178 Visitation 10:00 AM St. Helena Catholic Church Hall in Amite Amite , LA View Map Service 11:30 AM St. Helena Catholic Church Hall in Amite Amite , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Frances "Virginia" Martin Bridges (Thigpen), a native of Tangipahoa Parish and lifelong resident of Greensburg, departed this life on Wednesday, February 26 following a lengthy battle with cancer and COPD. She is survived by her son Cline Edward "Bubba" Bridges (Betty), daughter Tammy Bridges Boudreaux (Mike) of Greensburg; her grandchildren Joseph Dunn (Leslie), Kathryn Forrest (Kevin), Angela Hagan Wiedeman (Judd), Dana Carpenter (Billy), Kaycee Bridges, "Buck" Bridges (Lindsey), Michael Boudreaux, Jr. (Lindsay), Joni Boudreaux (Wes), Colton Boudreaux (Alexia) and Landon Boudreaux, as well as 11 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents Ethel and Effie Miller, first husband and father of her children Tom Ed Bridges, Jr., second husband, Louis Thigpen and daughter Rhonda Gayle Bridges. Virginia worked for many years as a clinic nurse in Greensburg with Drs. Belser, Stringer, and Varnado. Before her illness, she was an active member of St. Jude and St. Helena Catholic Churches and was the founder of the Amite chapter of the Catholic Daughters of America. Her family would like to thank her caregivers Lisa King and Sharice Cook and especially, Virginia's best friends Sarah Kent and Sally Freiler for the constant presence, care, and love. Virginia was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who enjoyed nothing more than having her family around her. They will miss her biscuits, her hugs, her laughter, and her love. A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 2 at the St. Helena Catholic Church Hall in Amite. Visitation will begin at 10 am with service to commence at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Virginia's name to the Amite Chapter of the Catholic Daughters of America or to . Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020

