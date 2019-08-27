Frances Trentacoste Smith, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on August 24, 2019 at the age of 94. Frances was a beloved mother and grandmother who was a kind, generous, loyal and a devoted friend. She was a member of Jimmy Swaggart Ministries. Frances is survived by her daughter, Frances Veronica "Ronnie" Bradley and husband, Bill Bradley of Baton Rouge, LA; son, Dr. Stephen James Smith and wife, Dr. Elizabeth Cain Smith of Franklin, TN; grandson, Stephen Cain Smith of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; granddaughter, Mary Frances Smith of Chattanooga, TN; and grandson, Christopher Edward Smith of Dawsonville, GA. Preceded in death by her husband, Claude Eugene Smith; brother, Jacob Trentacoste; sister, Virginia Trentacoste Mueller; and parents, Castanzio "Chris" Trentacoste and Frances Mary Anselmo Trentacoste. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 9AM until 11AM. A Funeral Service will be held at 11AM. Interment to follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the entire staff of OLOL Emergency Room, ICU and Neurology Unit, Dr. Vincent Tumminello and his staff, and Dr. Cody Ford of OLOL ER.