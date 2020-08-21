Francis "Frank" Anthony Manale, Jr. went home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on August 20, 2020 after a long battle with complications suffered from Frontotemporal Dementia. Frank was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on September 5, 1953, grew up in New Orleans and attended Jesuit High School, where he was a member of the Jesuit Band and graduated in 1972. Frank attended Louisiana State University and obtained both business and engineering degrees from his most beloved institution, being a member of the Petroleum Engineering class of 1984. Frank grew up as an LSU football fan; and cherished the memories of the championship seasons in football and baseball. In his professional life, Frank was an environmental consultant who specialized in the remediation of contaminated sites; and co-founded Toxicological & Environmental Associates, Inc. (TEA) in 1996 in which he served as Chief Operations Officer for 20 years. Frank was an astute businessman, community leader, and an expert in his field. In his spare time, he served for several years as a Board Member of The Dunham School; was the coach of The Golden Hawks baseball team for 20 years; a member of the Gridiron Club, and active in church functions. Frank was a student of the Bible and offered his wisdom and spiritual insight to many through the years. Frank was married to Jerri Bosch Manale for 36 years; and has a son, Francis Anthony Manale III. Of all the things in his life, Frank cherished his wife and son the most and was a devoted husband and father. He is survived by, in addition to his wife and son, his sister, Emma Ann Vidacovich (Rob), brother Gerald Manale and his mother-in-law Caroline Bosch, brother-in-law James J. Bosch Jr. (Marci), sisters-in-law Vickie Laudun (Greg), Carolyn Maes (Kenny), Barbara Bosch (Kadir) and many nieces and nephews of whom Frank adored in his life: Jessica, Jamie, James Robert and Ryan Bosch, Gregory, Stephen, John and Matthew Laudun, Zachary Maes, Alexis Disney (Caleb), Lisa Johnson (JJ), Bradley Faulk, (Alexis), Leslie Bosch, Sarah Meyer, Eric Rosteet (Kelli), Lindsey Vidacovich, Kristin St. Laurent (Lucas), and Paul (Mary) Manale. He was preceded in death by his father Francis Anthony Manale, Sr., his mother Emma Heidenreich Manale, his brother John Manale, sister Diane Granger, and father-in-law James "Coach" Bosch. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home on Florida Boulevard in Baton Rouge, Louisiana from 5 pm to 8 pm. Additional visitation followed by a memorial service and burial will be held at Community Bible Church on Jefferson Hwy in Baton Rouge on Monday, August 24, 2020 with doors opening at 10 am, followed by an 11 am service and burial procession. Pallbearers for the funeral will be Matthew Laudun, Jonathan Johnson, Stephen Laudun, Bradley Faulk, Eric Rostee, John Laudun, Ryan Bosch, Allen Baker and Sean Cresap. The family would like to extend their gratitude to those who lent their assistance during the difficult time that was brought on by the illness; to include, Enrique Flechas, MD, Kirsten W. Schwehm, PhD, ABN, Dr. Bryan Murphy, nurses Jenny and April, Dr. Bill Lovell, nurse Heather, Anne Hays, MA, LPC, NCC, Baton Rouge Counseling Associates, Clayton Hays, Brian P. Murphy, MD, Mr. Larry Roedel, Esq., Mr. Dave Woolridge, Esq., Steve Baker, Abby Hays, Phillip Scardina, and the Hospice of Baton Rouge. Special thanks is also extended to all of the TEA family including Frank's business partners Dr. Brad Droy and Jerry Goss and their wives, Claudia Droy and Devera Goss. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to Connections Ministry, 5334 Port Hudson Drive, BR 70817 (www.connectionsministry.com
), and to the Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area, 3772 North Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70806. "Therefore, being always of good courage, and knowing that while we are at home in the body we are absent from the Lord – for we walk by faith, not by sight – we are of good courage, I say, and prefer rather to be absent from the body and to be at home with the Lord" -2 Corinthians 5: 6-8 NLT.