"Genie Boy", a native of Baton Rouge, LA passed away on January 8, 2020 at the age of 84. He was an Army Veteran, Boilermaker, and "jack of all trades" with liquid nail. He was an avid traveler, LSU/Saints fan, jokester, and always singing a tune. He enjoyed time in his garden and watching Westerns. He was preceded in death by parents, Harry Aldrich Bozeman and Annie Lee Bozeman; siblings Harry, Joseph, and Ronald Bozeman, Kathryn Kohler, Beverly Babin, Florence Dixon, Marian Arnold, and Patsy Lanier. He is survived by his five children, Frank Bozeman Jr. (Terrey), Deanne Collins (Rob) , Janise Czech (Earl), and Theresa Evans (Jimmy), with former spouse Charline Bozeman, and Heather Bozeman with former spouse Ann Kinchen; grandchildren, Lindsay Collins, Eric Collins (Vanessa), John Bozeman, Chris Bozeman (Ashley), Emily Czech, Savannah Funk (Dillon), Devin Collins, Christian Czech, James Czech, Bryson Evans, Sara Collins, and Colin Evans; and three great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Evan and Anslee; brothers, Justin (Betty), Donald, and Larry. The visitation will be held at Greenoaks on Sunday, January 12 from 5-8 pm. A graveside service will be on Monday, January 13th at Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary, LA at 12:30 pm.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 10 to Jan. 13, 2020