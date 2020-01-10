Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis Eugene "Genie Boy" Bozeman Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

"Genie Boy", a native of Baton Rouge, LA passed away on January 8, 2020 at the age of 84. He was an Army Veteran, Boilermaker, and "jack of all trades" with liquid nail. He was an avid traveler, LSU/Saints fan, jokester, and always singing a tune. He enjoyed time in his garden and watching Westerns. He was preceded in death by parents, Harry Aldrich Bozeman and Annie Lee Bozeman; siblings Harry, Joseph, and Ronald Bozeman, Kathryn Kohler, Beverly Babin, Florence Dixon, Marian Arnold, and Patsy Lanier. He is survived by his five children, Frank Bozeman Jr. (Terrey), Deanne Collins (Rob) , Janise Czech (Earl), and Theresa Evans (Jimmy), with former spouse Charline Bozeman, and Heather Bozeman with former spouse Ann Kinchen; grandchildren, Lindsay Collins, Eric Collins (Vanessa), John Bozeman, Chris Bozeman (Ashley), Emily Czech, Savannah Funk (Dillon), Devin Collins, Christian Czech, James Czech, Bryson Evans, Sara Collins, and Colin Evans; and three great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Evan and Anslee; brothers, Justin (Betty), Donald, and Larry. The visitation will be held at Greenoaks on Sunday, January 12 from 5-8 pm. A graveside service will be on Monday, January 13th at Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary, LA at 12:30 pm. "Genie Boy", a native of Baton Rouge, LA passed away on January 8, 2020 at the age of 84. He was an Army Veteran, Boilermaker, and "jack of all trades" with liquid nail. He was an avid traveler, LSU/Saints fan, jokester, and always singing a tune. He enjoyed time in his garden and watching Westerns. He was preceded in death by parents, Harry Aldrich Bozeman and Annie Lee Bozeman; siblings Harry, Joseph, and Ronald Bozeman, Kathryn Kohler, Beverly Babin, Florence Dixon, Marian Arnold, and Patsy Lanier. He is survived by his five children, Frank Bozeman Jr. (Terrey), Deanne Collins (Rob) , Janise Czech (Earl), and Theresa Evans (Jimmy), with former spouse Charline Bozeman, and Heather Bozeman with former spouse Ann Kinchen; grandchildren, Lindsay Collins, Eric Collins (Vanessa), John Bozeman, Chris Bozeman (Ashley), Emily Czech, Savannah Funk (Dillon), Devin Collins, Christian Czech, James Czech, Bryson Evans, Sara Collins, and Colin Evans; and three great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Evan and Anslee; brothers, Justin (Betty), Donald, and Larry. The visitation will be held at Greenoaks on Sunday, January 12 from 5-8 pm. A graveside service will be on Monday, January 13th at Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary, LA at 12:30 pm. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 10 to Jan. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close