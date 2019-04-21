Mr. Francis Gene Behrnes, a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Greenwell Springs, passed away April 18, 2019 at the age of 90 years old. Mr. Behrnes was born on October 12, 1928 to William Henry and Sena Knaps Behrnes. He was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church and served in the US Marine Corps. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his family. He is survived by a loving son and daughter in law, Robert and Kelley Behrnes and grandson, Chad and his wife Jennifer; granddaughter, Tonya Stauffer and 5 great-grandchildren; sisters, Shirley and Glenda and brother Ernest. Preceded in death by his loving wife Dolores; his parents, sister, Ruth and brothers Achille K and Henry. Visitation will take place at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, on Tuesday, April 23, from 9:00 am until funeral service time of 12:00 pm.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2019