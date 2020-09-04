Francis Hall Henderson, M.D. passed away on August 22, 2020 at 81 years of age at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Hospital in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was born on November 2, 1938 in West Chester, Pennsylvania, the only son born to Ruth Hall Henderson and Archie R. Poulson. Dr. Henderson ("Du" as he was affectionately known by his friends and classmates) completed his elementary, middle and high school education in West Chester under the watchful eyes of his beloved Aunt Betty who helped to rear him after his mother passed when he was five years of age. Following his graduation from West Chester High School in 1956, Dr. Henderson attended Howard University School of Pharmacy in Washington, D.C. He was a Charter Member, Beta Chapter, Sigma Chi Honorary Pharmacy Society. "Du" was very studious yet enjoyed all aspects of attending a prestigious HBCU. In his sophomore year, he proudly pledged Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in 1960, followed by a one-year Pharmacy Internship at Underwood Hospital in Woodbury, New Jersey. From 1962 to 1964 he served active duty in the U.S. Army Medical Corps at Fort Gordon, Georgia. After completing his military service, he began his career as a licensed pharmacist at Peoples Drugs, Inc., the largest retail pharmacy chain in the Washington Metropolitan area. He subsequently attended Howard University School of Medicine and completed their Residency Program in Obstetrics and Gynecology. After residing for more than two decades in Washington, D.C., Dr. Henderson and his family made their way to a new region of the country. They settled in Baton Rouge, Louisiana where they would spend the next 44 years. Dr. Henderson joined the OB-GYN Practice of Dr. D'Orsay D. Bryant and together they expanded the thriving practice until 1987.After more than t10 years of practice with Dr. Bryant, Dr. Henderson ventured out and began another chapter in his OB-GYN career. From 1987 until his retirement in 2019, he and Dr. Matthew Abrams, Jr. established the Baton Rouge Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates, Inc, a private OB-GYN practice. Through their partnership, they built a successful medical practice. He is survived by his devoted wife, Dr. Charlotte Marcos Henderson, loving sons, Terry Williams (Jeanette), Tony Williams, Corey Henderson, M.D. (Ana) and Todd Henderson, M.D. (Kandice), his aunt, Matilda Poulson, 15 grandchildren and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Due to the pandemic, there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to the St. Vincent de Paul Conference at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 2250 Main Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802.

